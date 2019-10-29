Atomic Kitten to headline Perth’s Christmas lights switch-on

The line-up of performers has been revealed for Perth’s Christmas lights switch-on Saturday November 16.

Pop icons Atomic Kitten will be joined by singer-songwriter Nina Nesbitt and Dario-G for the event which will be hosted by Stephen Mulhern.

Running from noon, the city will also play host to the Perth Chocolate, Gin and Things Market.

The Christmas parade which begin on Thimblerow at 5.30pm, making its way to South Street/Speygate and then on to the Tay Street main stage for the official switch-on.

At 6.15pm the lights will be switched on by the Provost of Perth and Kinross, Dennis Melloy, who will be joined on stage by a host of stars and special guests.

Also included in the musical line-up are Boomin, Top Elvis Tribute, Lee Memphis King and pop tribute band Last Orders.