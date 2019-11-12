Atomic Kitten, N Trance, Dario G and Santa Claus – will you be going to a local Christmas event?

They say the years get shorter, and I, for one, cannot believe it is Christmas in six weeks and one day.

As the decorations go up and Santa prepares for his annual trip to children around the world, the lights in Dundee City Centre will officially be turned on this Friday.

A carnival will take place from 11am until 9pm, and the action on-stage kicks off on stage at 5.30pm with presenters, fun and music.

© DC Thomson

The torchlight procession arrives in City Square around 6.45pm, ready for the Christmas message and the countdown to the big lights switch-on.

Santa makes an early visit to Dundee to join forces with Lord Provost Ian Borthwick to perform the official switch-on in City Square.

Council workers have been working on the big event for weeks since October 19 with decorations appearing in the city’s Reform Street and elsewhere in recent weeks.

© DC Thomson

A Dundee City Council spokesman said: “We recommend lining the streets to watch the procession as it winds its way into the square from The McManus down Commercial Street and into the High Street.

“After lights on, get your dancing shoes at the ready and birl your neighbour in a massive Christmas Ceilidh.

“Led by the fabulous Skyrie – your toes will tap and your arms will swing to the beat. Grab a warming drink at the bar and enjoy the festive fun.”

A Santa Bus and kids’ face painting will all take place at Albert Street from 5.30pm, and the night concludes with the Nativity play – the Christmas Angel – at the Steeple Church.

Meanwhile, in Perth, the city’s biggest ever Christmas party is set to go off with a bang this Saturday, November 16, with pop stars Atomic Kitten appearing.

A council spokesman said: “Beginning in the afternoon well into the evening, Perth’s Christmas Light’s Switch-On has something for everyone – stages, live ice sculpting, entertainment-packed streets and an array of tasty treats and street food await you, as Perth prepares to countdown to Christmas 2019!”

The event is free and will include a Christmas parade, fireworks over the River Tay, and the lights switch-on.

© Supplied

The main stage opens at 2pm, with the lights to be switched on at 6.15pm.

Stephen Mulhern – former Catchphrase presenter and magician – will be appearing with famous fox Basil Brush between 6.25pm and 6.40pm.

Atomic Kitten, featuring Natasha Hamilton and Liz Mclarnon, will then appear for an hour.

Dario G, N Trance and Alice DJ will be playing Clubland Classics from 7.10pm until 8.05pm.

N Trance are best known for their 1994 smash hit Set You Free (see video below), and Alice DJ for the 1999 song Better Off Alone.

Producer and DJ Dario G’s 1997 hit Sunchyme reached number two in the UK charts.

The Fair City festivities are due to finish at 8.35pm.

Santa will has a busy few weeks in store in the run-up to Christmas.

Events will also be held across various towns in Angus, with Mr Claus making an appearance.

With celebrities, fun, festivities and music stars, we want to know, will you be attending a local Christmas lights switch-on event?

Please vote in our poll below!