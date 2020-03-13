‘At the moment I’m lost for words’: Bus passenger describes shock following horrific A90 crash which killed man and injured eight others

A survivor of a horrific crash on the A90 which in which one man was killed and eight others were taken to hospital has said she “knew what was going to happen” just seconds before the collision.

Avril Young, from Glenogilvy, was travelling on the 22D Stagecoach bus to her work in Dundee on Thursday morning when the crash, which also involved a van, took place at the Petterden junction.

The 32-year-old driver of the van was pronounced dead at the scene of the collision, which took place shortly before 8.15am.

The ambulance service said seven people were taken to Ninewells, with one further casualty later making their own way to the hospital.

Speaking just hours after the crash, Avril, 50, said she was “looking right at the van” in the moments before the vehicles collided.

“I just got on the bus as normal to go to work this morning,” she said.

“At the moment I’m lost for words. I don’t think reality has really set in. That vision of knowing what was going to happen, moments before it did.

“I was looking right at the van and there’s no other place it could have gone, except into the side of the bus.

“Me and a few of the passengers were all thrown to the opposite side of the bus, it looked as if it was going to topple over and I think the kerb actually stopped it from falling over.

“The first thing I did was go to an older lady lying on the floor in front of me. She was struggling to breathe and complaining of a pain down her left hand side.

“The door of the bus was jammed and we couldn’t get out, but we managed to get to the back of the bus and open the emergency exit, helping those that could move to get out. Everybody was cold and shaking.

“My left knee is swollen and painful but it was checked over by paramedics, before my husband came to collect me at the end of the road.”

Avril has praised the “amazing” care that the emergency services provided, with medics working on casualties at the scene in the hours following the crash.

She said: “There happened to be two police officers who were travelling down from Aberdeen. They came across the scene and were there within two minutes of the impact.

“All of the emergency services were amazing, I could not fault them. Every single one of us was checked over, they were very thorough.”

Operations postponed to accommodate casualties

Procedures at Ninewells Hospital had to be postponed to accommodate casualties from the crash on the A90 yesterday.

A spokeswoman for NHS Tayside confirmed that a small number of elective procedures due to take place at the hospital were postponed to ensure potential casualties could be treated.

She said: “Following a serious road traffic collision on the A90 this morning, NHS Tayside’s trauma team attended the incident to treat casualties at the scene.

“A total of eight casualties were brought to Ninewells Emergency Department before 11am.

“A small number of elective procedures due to take place at Ninewells were postponed to ensure facilities were available to ensure potential casualties from the incident could be treated.”