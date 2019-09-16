At least eight new members needed for Dundee community council

A city centre community council is urgently seeking new members so it can continue operating.

The City Centre and Harbour Community Council (CCHCC) needs at least eight members for a quorum – the minimum number of people required for it to be considered representative of the area.

City-wide elections for community councils will be held later this year and chairman Bill Newcombe hopes to attract new members to the CCHCC following a successful year.

In the last 12 months it has convinced Dundee City Council to take ownership of a weed-strewn stretch of City Quay and secured funding for benches and litter bins to be placed around the dock.

>> Keep up to date with the latest news with Evening Telegraph newsletter

It also continues to advocate development of the marina area at Victoria Dock to “complete the puzzle” of the Waterfront regeneration project, and is a member of the new city centre improvement district steering group.

Delivering his annual report to the AGM of the group, Mr Newcombe said: “One of the most significant aspects is the dramatic improvement in our relationship with Dundee City Council.

© Supplied

“We’ve been getting places because we have been talking and having the right kinds of discussions with council officials.

“What continues to be a problem is that we don’t have sufficient members to follow up on all the issues we want to tackle.

“We are having to limit the number of issues we can look at, and that is a problem. Somehow we’ve got to try to get some more members.

“There are elections coming up for councillors and the council is quite keen to improve both the number of councillors and community councils.

“Anyone who wants to be a community councillor just needs to get a nomination form and get it filled in for their area.”

Anyone interested in becoming a CCHCC councillor should call communities officer Stuart Fairweather on 01382 438858.