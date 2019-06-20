At 83, Perth man Bob has no plans of giving up work any time soon

Most folk look forward to the day they retire. However, Bob Easson is dreading it – and he’s 83.

Since he started working in the agricultural sector at the age of 15, the Perth man has clocked up an astonishing 68 years in the workplace doing a variety of jobs.

For the past 15 years, he’s been with the parks department of Perth and Kinross Council and is known and respected by the thousands of footballers he has come across in that time.

Bob’s duties include looking after the changing rooms and playing facilities. He also takes pitch bookings.

Many a team secretary is glad of Bob’s assistance when a pitch has to be booked at short notice and Bob is readily on the end of a phone to get things organised.

Come rain, hail or shine he’s out early on match days to make sure pitches are playable – and if they’re not he sets about making them fit for games to go ahead.

And then there are the swans and the ducks.

One of the parks Bob oversees is the South Inch whose pond is home to these feathered friends.

The octogenarian casts a beady eye over them and, should something be amiss, he contacts the relevant authorities.

And, not content with doing all that, he acts as a taxi driver to his golf playing grandsons, Challenge Tour player Bradley Neil and his brother, Connor, who is a top performer in the Scottish amateur ranks.

They are often spotted being ferried around with Bob at the wheel.

Why, though, when most folk have long since retired, does Bob keep going? “It’s simple,” he said as he chatted at the newly refurbished South Inch cafe.

“I enjoy it and I’m fit enough to do it. I have no plans to pack it in either.

“I’ve always been keen on football and love the football side of the job, making sure pitches and changing rooms are OK.”

And that is despite having battled cancer as well as being diabetic.

His working life began grafting in agriculture along with his dad when he was 15, followed by a stint in the Royal Marines.

Then, as now, that showed Bob has the physical ability to cope with the rigours of outdoor life.

After leaving the Marines, he worked on a farm, followed by 22 years in a Kirriemuir jute mill.

Then came stints at the Tower bakery and Elder and Paton’s car body repair shop in Perth.

Then it was back to the outdoor life with the parks department.

His love of sport filtered its way down to his son Eric who had a decent football career and his daughter Mandy who is an accomplished bowls player.

And grandsons Bradley and Connor are continuing to do well on the local and international golfing stages.

One of the football teams Bob ran, Strathtay Boys, won the Scottish U/16 Cup in 1976 and, to players these days, Bob is still a winner.