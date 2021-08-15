News / Local / Fife Astonishing bidding war sees Fife property sold for £600k above asking price By Steven Rae August 15, 2021, 3:21 pm Updated: August 15, 2021, 4:37 pm The Old Bake House. A house in Fife at the centre of an incredible bidding war eventually sold for £600,000 above the asking price. The boom sparked by the Covid-19 pandemic has seen a number of properties selling for much more than they would have 18 months ago, as more people adjust to a new life of home working. However, no one could have predicted the price the “wonderful” Old Bake House would eventually go for. Continue Reading Log in or subscribe to receive exclusive premium content, including expert opinion and insight as well as special investigations, just for our subscribers! Subscribe