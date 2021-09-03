Assurances multi-million pound A90 to Montrose link road plan has not been parked

Angus Council is continuing to work along the route towards the creation of a multi-million pound economy-boosting road link between the A90 and Montrose.

Concerns over slow progress on the project have now been joined by worries over what the new SNP/Green deal at Holyrood could mean for major infrastructure schemes such as the Angus plan.

But council officials say they are pressing ahead with looking at options for the “challenging” scheme.

It would see a new road built from the Dundee to Aberdeen dual carriageway, near Stracathro, to the town.

Montrose south has already witnessed significant expansion and infrastructure investment around the port area, where a new spine road was put in place by the local authority.

In addition, the £500m renewables-led Zero Four project based around the north of Montrose aims to create up to 2,000 new jobs.

Angus Council’s capital plan balance sheet has a £15 million figure against the scheme, with hopes Tay Cities money could fund around two-thirds of that.

However, fresh doubts have now been raised over the slow progress of the investment corridor plan.

Route options

Consultants were engaged more than four years ago to consider possible routes.

A list of almost 20 options was then whittled down to 13, but the pandemic has been one of the contributory factors towards further delays.

The A90 proposal was discussed by Angus policy committee councillors under capital plan projections for 2021/22.

Montrose SNP councillor Bill Duff said: “We had a project update several months ago which was slightly problematical and I was just wondering where we are on this one.”

Infrastructure chief Ian Cochrane said: “As you say, the A90 link is challenging in terms of the options we are still working through.

“We have briefed members on some of those routes and the possible solutions, but also some of the problems they have brought in

“We are currently looking to consult with businesses around Montrose in terms of their need for infrastructure in order to gain a better understanding and better support for potential routes, and we will come back in due course on that.

Mr Duff said: “Does that indicate there are doubts within the business community to justify the project?”

The official replied: “I think we’re making sure we’re evidencing the support for the alternative options, given that there are a number we are looking at.

“We’re making sure we have the support from the business as we shift through those varying routes.”

Government deal

Brechin and Edzell Conservative councillor Bob Myles added: “With the recent announcement that the Scottish Government is now incorporating the Greens in government and their negativity towards roads upgrades, is there any concern you have that this might not eventually happen?”

Mr Cochrane said: “It’s early days at the moment to understand the impact that that may bring.

“Certainly new road construction is always challenging to make sure we do the environmental analysis and everything that goes with it.

“We will continue to work in that direction and obviously as and when there is any change to that we will be reporting that to committee.”

Montrose Conservative member Ron Sturrock said: “I’m glad to hear that there is another report to come back to committee because I was beginning to wonder if maybe the enthusiasm for completing such a link road was beginning to wane somewhat.

“It sounds like it is still going to go ahead.”