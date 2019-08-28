Assurances given that graves will not be disturbed when historic Dundee care home is demolished

The final resting place of nuns will not be disturbed when a former care home is bulldozed.

Concerns had been raised that scores of graves at Wellburn House, which is on the market, could be dug up prior to its demolition.

It was revealed last week the estate will be sold off for housing by the Diocese of Dunkeld.

The care home housed elderly residents, who were cared for by nuns, over the last 150 years.

However a spokesman for the diocese has confirmed the site of the graves is not part of the sale.

Local resident John McNaughton feared for the future of the graveyard when the sale was announced.

He attended mass at the church, which was also on the 7.7 acre estate, during the 1950s and 60s.

Speaking today he said he was “relieved” the graves would not be tampered with.

He said: “I read the article in last week’s Tele about the proposal.

“My immediate concern was what would happen to graves of the nuns and residents that are placed within the site.”

But John said he was still “disappointed” the building was being sold as it was an important part of local heritage.

“I had a great-uncle, Peter Kelly, who lived and died in the home,” he added.

“The building has a lot of memories for the people of Lochee.

“I’m relieved that graves aren’t being disturbed.

“Those nuns did a lot of good work in the community and looked after the elderly.

“I haven’t seen the proposed plans for the site but I’m certainly disappointed that the land has been sold.”

A spokesman for the diocese said: “The cemetery which is currently part of Wellburn House and grounds will remain owned and maintained by the Diocese of Dunkeld.

“The cemetery is not included in the sale and will not be affected by the proposed future housing development.”