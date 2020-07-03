Assurance as flood work gets under way in Broughty Ferry

A Broughty Ferry councillor has assured residents new works along the waterfront will not impact the stunning views.

The first stage of the £15 million flood defences are now under way, with the project’s completion date estimated at summer 2021.

Huge changes have occurred along the waterfront near Douglas Terrace already, with those living in the area given the first view of measures being taken to avoid disastrous flooding.

However, residents have voiced fears the work will put an end to Broughty Ferry’s iconic views of the Tay due to its use of “sea walls” and heightened sand dunes.

But Councillor Craig Duncan said: “My understanding is that the height of the wall will not impact the views that much.

“The main impact of the project seems to be going outward towards the sea, giving us a lot more space in the future.

“I think that most people are going to be quite impressed with the result.

“I’m really keen to fast forward a year and see what it looks like when it’s done.

“The truth is, it has to be done. We have no option.”

Since 2009 Scottish councils have been obliged to draw up flood management plans in response to both climate change and “one in 200-year” extreme weather events.

Angus Council officers carried out a study for the whole of Tayside which estimated that as many as 1,300 homes and 460 commercial properties are at immediate risk of flooding in the event of extreme weather.

According to projections by Climate Central, a climate change research group, a rise of 4C in ocean temperatures could see swathes of Broughty Ferry submerged.

The Scottish Environment Protection Agency also estimated that large parts of Dundee’s Riverside – especially around Dundee Airport – is at a medium-to-high risk of coastal flooding.