Dundee’s most notorious speed bumps will be toned down after an independent assessor backed drivers’ calls for them to be changed.

Car owners in City Quay have expressed concerns about the shape of the bumps on West Victoria Dock Road and South Victoria Dock Road.

Residents claim the undersides of cars are being scraped, causing damage to vehicle suspension systems costing thousands of pounds to repair.

The bumps have become so notorious homeowners say taxi drivers refuse to drive over them and instead drop passengers off outside the Apex Hotel.

An independent assessor has now visited the area and concluded there is a problem with the speed bumps.

Although future changes will still need to be discussed by Dundee City Council, the development has been hailed as a “victory” by local councillors and drivers.

Maryfield councillor Lynne Short said: “The fact the assessor has said there is an issue means this is a victory.

“The issue was highlighted by the community and also impacted on the business community, like taxi drivers.

“So the business community will feel the positive impact of this as well.”

City Quay resident and driver Fahd Ali Asif, who has previously called on the council to change the bumps, said: “It’s great to finally see that the independent assessor has agreed with the long- standing demand of owners and residents in the City Quay.

“We have been told time and time again the speed bumps were fit for purpose and in line with the specifications — which they clearly were not.”