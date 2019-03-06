Wednesday, March 6th 2019 Show Links
Assault woman given ‘last chance’ to avoid jail after attack and thefts

by Ciaran Shanks
March 6, 2019, 6:05 am
A woman who punched a supermarket employee after she was accused of stealing has been given a “final chance” to avoid custody.

Charley Lawson, of Speckled Wood Court in Whitfield, also admitted stealing £20 and a hat from a taxi driver on Sunday.

Dundee Sheriff Court heard that she attacked Melissa Coutts by punching her on the head at Asda, Milton of Craigie, on October 5 last year.Lawson sat down on the floor after being confronted by Miss Coutts and a co-worker before striking her victim on the head “without warning”.

Her most recent offence saw Lawson take a taxi with a man to the Victoria Road area.

The 27-year-old said she had no money before taking the driver’s hat and £20 in cash.

Lawson pleaded guilty from custody to both offences before Sheriff Alastair Brown.

Defence solicitor Douglas McConnell said alcohol was a contributing factor to her offences and she had been experiencing a number of difficulties in recent months.

Before deferring sentence until March 8 for Lawson to attend a criminal justice social work appointment, Sheriff Brown said: “I am giving you a final chance.

“You will be back here before me and if you haven’t kept your social work appointment all bets are off.”

Lawson was granted bail to attend the appointment.

