A man is to stand trial accused of assaulting two teenagers.

Darren Reid, 24, of Bellisle Place, allegedly assaulted two 13-year-olds, who cannot be named for legal reasons, on Bellisle Drive on December 12 last year.

Reid denied he threw them to the ground and repeatedly punched them to their injury.

A trial diet was set for, May 14, with an intermediate diet set for April 22.