A trial has been fixed for a man who denies attacking his partner.

Craig Moran allegedly carried out the assault at an address on Turnberry Avenue on July 26.

It is alleged that Moran punched the woman on the head, causing her to fall to the ground. The 27-year-old, of Finlarig Terrace, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

Sheriff Alison McKay fixed a trial for October 17.

An intermediate diet was also scheduled for October 3.