A TRIAL date has been fixed for a man accused of assaulting a teenager.

Ryan O’rourke, 20, of Perth Road, pleaded not guilty to the offence at the Gallagher Retail Park on March 12 last year.

He is facing a charge that he assaulted a 17-year-old by punching him on the head, causing him to fall to the ground, before trying to punch him.

A trial was fixed for March 28 by Sheriff Derek Reekie.