A 32-year-old man denies attacking his ex-partner and breaching bail conditions.

Dale Munro, of Craigard Road, allegedly seized the woman’s body on Dochart Terrace on August 3 before pushing her to her injury.

He allegedly acted aggressively on the same date by repeatedly shouting at her. Six days later, Munro allegedly breached conditions by contacting her.

A trial was fixed for October 23 with an intermediate diet on October 3.