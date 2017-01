A 40-year-old man punched another man on the head at police headquarters.

John Falconer, a prisoner in Cumbria, had sentence deferred at Dundee Sheriff Court after admitting one charge.

Falconer admitted assaulting Murray Thomson by repeatedly punching him on the head at police headquarters, West Bell Street, Dundee, on October 10 last year.

Sentence was deferred until January 20.