Man admits attacking stewards at Dens Park

A man who assaulted stewards at a Dundee derby at Dens Park last season has had sentence deferred for reports.

Shaun Murray, 35, of Glenmarkie Terrace, admitted that on November 8 2019 in the concourse at the Bob Shankly stand at Dens Park, he assaulted Joe Devine and Victoria Penman by head-butting them in the face.

Both Murray and his co-accused Rhys Maddison, 34, of Law Crescent, also admitted possessing cocaine when arrested.

Fiscal depute Laura Hogg, speaking through an online link, told the court Murray had two bags of powder which contained a total of £120 worth of cocaine, while Maddison had one bag containing cocaine worth £80.

Sheriff George Way deferred sentence on both men for reports and a restriction of liberty order assessment, until October 12.

He also continued their bail orders.