Dundee man denies seizing child, pushing them against a wall and trying to punch youngster

A trial has been fixed for a man accused of assaulting a child in the city.
Anthony Johnson, of Hilltown Court, allegedly carried out the attack on January 6.
Johnson denies seizing the child by the clothing, pushing them against a wall and trying to punch the youngster on the head and body.
The 59-year-old is also alleged to have repeatedly swore and acted aggressively during the incident.
At Dundee Sheriff Court, Johnson had a plea of not guilty tendered on his behalf by defence solicitor Doug McConnell.
Sheriff Alastair Carmichael fixed a trial for December.