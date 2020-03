A man has been accused of assaulting another man in Fintry.

Michael McKay, 33, of Fountainbleau Drive, allegedly attacked Mark Devlin on Fintry Road on February 5.

It is alleged he pulled Mr Devlin to the ground before repeatedly punching and kicking him on the head.

McKay is also charged with repeatedly banging his head off the ground.

Sheriff John Rafferty continued his case without plea until March.