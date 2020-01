Sean Phinn, of Balgray Place, denies attacking a woman with a lamp in a city multi.

It is alleged that the 38-year-old assaulted the woman at an address on Ancrum Court on November 15 last year

Phinn denies striking the woman on the head with a lamp, causing it to smash as a result.

When appearing for an intermediate diet, Phinn continued to plead not guilty.

He will stand trial next month.