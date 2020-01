A 40-year-old man allegedly bit another man’s nose while straddling him in a West End pub.

Andrew Doepner is charged with assaulting Darryll Allan at the Taybridge Bar, Perth Road, on December 4 2018.

Doepner, of Portland Street, Troon, allegedly seized Mr Allan by the neck before pulling him to the floor, pinning him against a bench, straddling him, biting his nose and repeatedly punching and slapping him on the head and body.

His case was continued without plea until next month.