Assai Records to relocate from Broughty Ferry store to new premises on Union Street

One of Dundee’s most popular record shops has unveiled where its new premises will be.

Assai will relocate from its current store in Broughty Ferry to shiny digs in Union Street in the city centre.

Bosses of the shop announced in April they were looking to move to a new location.

Owners Keith and Claire Ingram are hoping to have the new store, pictured right, open by August.

The Broughty Ferry unit will close at the end of this month.

Speaking to the Tele, Keith said: “The lease is up, so it’s a good opportunity to move. It’s a bigger space. Getting a bigger space was the priority.

“There is a lot going on in Dundee at the moment, it’s becoming a bit more vibrant culturally.”

Keith added the move to the city centre will make things easier for people coming to the shop for events.

The store will also have a room at the back to be used like a “green room” for artists who are coming to perform.

He added: “Hopefully our loyal customers will come with us. We are keen to bring them with us.

“There are a lot of independent retailers on Union Street, so I think we will complement each other quite nicely.

“Our Ferry store will close at the end of the month. We’ll take July to fit out the new place and open at the start of August.

“There is a tinge of sadness (about leaving the Ferry). The traders association have been good to us.

“We are just really excited. It’s a new challenge. It’s such a great spot. We couldn’t have asked for better and we are really happy with it.”

Fergus McDonald, commercial property director at Westport Property, said: “We are absolutely delighted to have secured Assai Records as a tenant at 33 Union Street and they are a welcome addition to the beating heart of the Waterfront.”