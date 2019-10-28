Aspiring dancers of all ages show off their moves with Urban Moves dance camp

Budding dancers of all ages were moving and grooving thanks to the Urban Moves dance camp.

More than 30 dancers aged from 4-15 filled the hall at St Paul’s RC Academy during the October break when they not only learned new moves but also developed a dance show to present to their family and friends at the end of the week.

Run by Leisure and Culture Dundee and Urban Moves, the camp was led by coaches Gosia Galas and Bonnie Rodger.

One of the young dancers, 11-year-old Sophie Donachy, said: “I was nine when I started dancing as I really liked it so I asked to start going to classes at Urban Moves.

“The camps are really fun as you get to see your friends who you don’t normally see as some don’t come to the classes.

“We learn cool dances that are a bit different from what we normally do.

“My favourite dance we learned is the one Bonnie taught us to Little Mix’s song Bounce Back.”

Niamh Golden, 11, echoed Sophie’s thoughts, saying it was great to see her friends but also thought it was the perfect opportunity to see if dancing is what she wants to do when she grows up.

She said: “It is fun because you see your friends. There are times when you have to be serious and learn the dances and there are other times where you just get to have lots of fun.

“I think the camps are a great opportunity to see if you want to do dancing when you are older and you can be inspired by the older dancers and the coaches.”

Ruby Richardson, also 11, doesn’t attend dance classes during the school year but has been coming to the holiday camps regularly.

She says her favourite part is the dance show after all the hard work is complete.

She said: “I only come to the camps as I like to be able to learn to dance and do new moves but not have to come every single week.

“I like that you get to show your dances to your parents at the end.

“They think it is great too and like to see how much we have been learning.”

Two boys hoping to develop their coaching skills and one day lead their own classes are 15-year-old Kyle Ferguson and Diego Gleser, who is 14.

Kyle said: “I hope to start volunteering with Urban Moves soon so the camp is a great chance to develop my communication skills and learn how to interact with younger dancers.

“It is also great as it gets you dancing through the holidays with your friends.”

Diego added: “I started with Urban Moves last year but have been dancing for eight or nine years.

“I want to continue dancing as a career when I am older and my favourite style is definitely hip hop as you get to do a lot of floorwork and have more freedom to do the moves you want to do.

“I think more boys should definitely get involved with dancing and come along to the camps.”