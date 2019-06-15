Ashes of man who died in Venezuela brought back home to Dundee

A Dundee woman who watched as her dad starved to death in Venezuela has thanked all those who helped bring his remains home to Scotland.

As revealed in the Tele, Frank Murray, 60, died following a short battle with throat cancer in April in the South American country.

His daughter, Deborah, had fought to help him get out of Venezuela, where he was unable to access appropriate medical care.

Frank’s other daughter, Annie, who was living in neighbouring Peru, has managed to bring his ashes to Scotland with her, after donations from friends and family.

The 21-year-old, who does not speak any English, will now stay in Dundee with Deborah and her daughter.