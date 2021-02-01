Asda staff were attacked and racially abused by two drug-fuelled brothers who breached coronavirus laws by travelling from Glasgow.

Raymond and Ryan Dyer brought chaos to the Milton of Craigie store three days before Christmas.

The thug siblings threw wooden logs and a lighter before one of them struck a staff member on the head with a tray.

Both men were jailed at Dundee Sheriff Court after pleading guilty to multiple offences.

It was revealed how the pair had travelled to the city in order to visit a friend, despite the government restrictions.

They turned violent after becoming embroiled in an argument with staff at around 10.45pm.

Fiscal depute Christine Allan said: “Raymond Dyer started to shout at a witness, challenging him to a fight and saying ‘stop being chickens’.

“Both accused walked towards the exit. Raymond Dyer turned back and launched a lighter towards the witnesses but no one was hit by this.

“Ryan Dyer picked up a black tray and threw it across the outer foyer.

“Raymond Dyer picked up the tray and hit the witness on the back, neck and shoulder with it.

“A short struggle ensued and they were both restrained by staff until police arrived.”

The court heard a staff member was called “Kunta Kinte”, a reference to a character in the American television series Roots which is based on historical slavery.

Both men appeared from custody and pleaded guilty to shouting, swearing, throwing a lighter, a tray, wooden logs and a sign before challenging staff member Liam Whytock to a fight as well as making racist remarks on December 22.

Ryan Dyer, of Katewell Place, Glasgow, admitted possessing the Class A drug cocaine.

Raymond Dyer, no fixed abode, pleaded guilty to striking staff member Daryn Jackson on the head with a tray. The men also admitted that they were in breach of coronavirus regulations.

Sheriff George Way ordered both men to serve six months in prison.

