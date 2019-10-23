Asda Kirkton staff raise more than £1,000 for Maggie’s after culture crawl

Colleagues from a city supermarket have raised more than £1,000 for Maggie’s after taking in the sights around Dundee.

Samantha Will, Tracey Hill and Corinne Duncan, who all work together at Asda Kirkton, raised an impressive £1,055.15 after taking part in a culture crawl around the City of Discovery.

Culture crawls were happening all around the country, with participants promised the experience of a year’s worth of culture in one evening to help raise funds for the charity.

Community champion, Samantha said: “We started at the V&A and visited the Museum of Transport, The McManus, Verdant Works, the DCA and a lovely church on Perth Road as well as the botanic garden.

“We then headed to the Maggie’s Centre for pizza and prosecco.

“I believe more than 2,000 people took part in the event.

“It took a good few hours as there was entertainment at every venue, but it was very interesting and enjoyable – even though it rained for the biggest part of it.”