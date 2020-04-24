Asda Kirkton employee praised for ‘going the extra mile’ for customer

An Asda Kirkton employee has been praised for going “above and beyond” for a customer.

Angela McKenna helped out customer Karen Elliot, who was doing her weekly shop alone, by packing her items for her.

Karen said: “I would just like to praise all the colleagues at Asda Kirkton, Dundee. I shop there every week, and everyone is always so cheerful and happy to help, even under these horrendous circumstances.

“I would like to give special praise to Angela McKenna for going way above and beyond.

“I felt a bit anxious being on my own with a trolley full – my weekly shop. Angela was very patient and let me put some through and while I was packing, she kindly came out and loaded all my shopping on to the conveyor from the trolley ready for her to put through the rest.

“Usually my husband is with me and it’s an easy enough job – but when you’re on your own it’s difficult.

“As a family we’re trying to follow guidelines and not both be in the shops together unnecessarily. Angela’s act of kindness and her cheery manner really lifted my day and I just want to say a huge thank you. You guys are doing an amazing job.”

© Supplied

Angela, who has worked at the store for 40 years, said: “It was second nature for me to help Karen. Doing a large shop can be challenging at the best of times, and now with the restrictions implemented, it is hard for customers to have the confidence they once had when doing their shopping.

“I’m so happy to be able to help customers at this time – sometimes, small acts of kindness can make an even bigger difference.”

General Manager of the Kirkton store, Dougie McKeown, added: “Angela is so friendly with a bubbly personality – I really enjoy working alongside her, she is always so happy to help our customers.”