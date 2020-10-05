Customers at the Asda store in Kirkton donated over 2,500 meals to their local food banks in July.

The month-long Fight Hunger food drive was launched by the supermarket to help support people struggling during the coronavirus pandemic.

Taking place in stores across the UK, customers at the Asda Kirkton store donated 2,560 meals, helping provide food for families in their local community by adding much-needed items to the collection trolleys.

Across Scotland, almost 35,000 meals were donated in total.

Research carried out by the Trussell Trust found that during the start of the pandemic, around half of households who used a food bank had never needed one before and that families with children have been the worst affected.

Jo Warner, Asda’s senior director for community, said: “We’re always overwhelmed by the sheer volume of donations our generous customers make, not just through initiatives like this food drive, but throughout the year as they continue to donate to our permanent collection points in store.

© Asda

“I want to thank our customers and colleagues for continuing to support our Fight Hunger Create Change programme, especially this year as we strive to help those who have been affected by the Covid-19 pandemic.

“These donations are making a real difference both locally and across the UK.

Emma Revie, chief executive of the Trussell Trust, said: “Thank you so much to everyone who donated food in their local Asda store this summer.

“Your generosity helped make sure support was there for people struggling to afford food and shows the difference we can make when we worth together.

“It’s not right that Covid-19 has led to over 100,000 new people needing to use a food bank for the first time – but together we can overcome this and build a future where everyone has enough money for essentials.”

Earlier this year, Asda donated an additional £5 million to its partners FareShare and the Trussell Trust to help the country’s most vulnerable people through Covid-19.