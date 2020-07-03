Asbo lout fined for raucous lockdown booze-up at Dundee home

A nightmare neighbour was hauled into custody for breaching her Asbo after throwing a raucous party in her flat.

Fed-up Loganlee Terrace residents were driven to distraction by loud music and shouting coming from Sturrock’s flat into the early hours of Thursday.

Dundee Sheriff Court heard the 26-year-old was hosting a boozy get-together with pals despite the current lockdown restrictions – and the fact she was subject to an order preventing her from playing loud music.

Sturrock was fined for the offence and was warned she faces a jail sentence if there are any further breaches of the order. It was revealed that neighbours, who are in their 60s, could hear shouting and music coming from her flat, where it was suspected she was hosting a party.

Fiscal depute Michael Dunlop said that in one property the music was so loud that it could be heard from the furthest part of the flat at 1.30am.

“Police attended and immediately heard loud music and voices. The accused was traced with several other persons and the party was dispersed,” he said.

“The accused was cautioned and charged and made no reply.”

Sturrock appeared from custody and pleaded guilty to breaching the anti-social behaviour order on July 2 by playing loud music that could be heard by her neighbours.

Defence solicitor Anika Jethwa said Sturrock has been struggling with alcohol addiction and mental health issues throughout the lockdown period.

She told Sheriff John Rafferty that the party got out of hand as Sturrock’s booze consumption increased on the night in question.

“She didn’t intend to have a party but, stupidly, started to drink, invited people over and matters escalated,” Ms Jethwa said.

“She is motivated to stay out of trouble and abstain from alcohol.”

Sheriff Rafferty took a dim view of Sturrock’s behaviour, saying: “This is really very selfish behaviour.

“You have got people who are in their 60s being disturbed by you partying till 1.30am. You might want to look at yourself and think ‘is that a proper way to behave?’ and clearly it’s not.

“The penalty for breaching this order can be 12 months in jail and if you do it again then you might be heading in that direction.”

Sturrock was fined £270.