Dundee mums say buddies are a ‘lifeline’ as they celebrate World Breastfeeding Week

Mums across Dundee say buddies have provided the ‘breast’ way to help support them and their babies.

They shared their stories of Dundee support group Breast Buddies to highlight World Breastfeeding Week, which runs until Friday.

Home Start, who help families with young children across the city, runs the group with NHS Tayside funding in a bid to improve breastfeeding rates in the city.

Amy Yalden, who is one of the group coordinators alongside Jill Moran, said: “This support is through peer support groups, which are also open to pregnant mums, one-to-one home visiting and online support.”

Topics discussed include, latching, positioning, amount of feeding and more.

Amy added: “You are forever learning, what works for one mum maybe doesn’t work for another.”

Seona Galbally gave birth to twin boys Ziggy and Zen 17 months ago.

She said: “Breast Buddies has been my lifeline as a single mother of twins living alone.

“From the day I first arrived in tears with two screaming four-week-old babies, carrying a tandem feeding pillow awkwardly stuffed into a double buggy, they’ve given me the love, support and confidence to carry on exclusively breastfeeding my boys to nearly 18 months so far – rain, hail or shine.”

Gillian Stewart who give birth to daughter Nina three months ago said: “During lockdown with no baby groups running, Breast Buddies’ online community has allowed me to have peer support throughout my breastfeeding journey.

“It has helped me through the tough days and kept me connected with other feeding mums. I love the strong bond that breastfeeding gives us.”

Chelsea Cavanagh gave birth to daughter Cora three months ago.

She said: “Breast Buddies have helped and supported me to feed my baby girl myself after facing some struggles. I think I would have given up if it wasn’t for the girls at Breast Buddies. I’m so grateful for them and I’m glad I was able to continue.”

Christine Milne gave birth to her boy Aiden a year ago.

She said: “We have gone to breast buddies since my wee boy was one week old. I was naive and thought breast feeding would be easy, but for us, we quickly found out that it was going to be a harder journey.

“The first time we visited I was so nervous. We were welcomed and the girls and the other mums quickly made me feel at ease. Throughout the time we have gone, we have had a few hiccups and if it wasn’t for breast buddies, our breast feeding journey would have been over a long time ago.

She added: “My wee boy is now one and if it wasn’t for lockdown I would still be going along. Its so nice to get a cuppie and a catch up and meet so many lovely mums. It’s just a great group to go to and the help we have had has been invaluable.”

Amy added that there are many benefits from breastfeeding including helping reduce the risk conditions such as diabetes and childhood obesity as well as osteoporosis.

She said: “There is loads of benefits. Too many to list.”

Amy added: “There are various peer support groups across the city in cafes/community spaces facilitated by our Breast Buddies coordinator and trained volunteer peer supporters. We also hold a small weekly nurture group within our offices run by our Breast Buddies coordinator.”

For more information on Breast Buddies visit the group’s Facebook page.