‘As long you’re not English’: Fury as north-east Tory heckles Nicola Sturgeon

A Conservative MSP claimed Scotland is not welcoming for English people during a statement from the First Minister on efforts to tackle racism and prejudice.

North East representative Tess White brought Holyrood to a halt by shouting out “as long as you’re not English” while Nicola Sturgeon was speaking during First Minister’s Questions on Thursday.

Ms Sturgeon had been asked what she is doing to address complaints of sectarian hatred and anti-Irish abuse.

Rangers fans had been filmed last weekend in Glasgow chanting a hateful song linked to the 19th Century famine.

‘Scotland is…home’

Setting out her response, Ms Sturgeon told Labour MSP Pauline McNeill: “I take the view that anybody who chooses to live in Scotland, whether they or their families have been here for generations or whether they have come to Scotland very recently, is home.

“This is their home and we should not allow anybody ever to say…”

Ms Sturgeon cut short her answer as Ms White — who contested the Dundee City West constituency in May — spoke up.

MSPs sitting near her, and others in the gallery, confirmed the comment was “as long as you’re not English”.

It was not picked up clearly by microphones in the chamber, but politicians reacted angrily from their seats.

The Presiding Officer of parliament, Alison Johnstone, called for “dignity and respect”.

Ms Sturgeon carried on: “I am so deeply offended by the comment, that I do want, after this session, to take it up with you so the member with your permission may be asked to reflect on that and to withdraw.”

‘Anglophobia’

Afterwards, a Conservative councillor in Glasgow Tweeted his support of Ms White.

Kyle Thornton said: “Well done Tess White. Nicola stands by while her party and their hanger-ons stoke up Anglophobia with winks, nudges and sheer ineptitude all in the name of trying to boost independence.”