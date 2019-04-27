Motherwell 4-3 Dundee: Stoppage-time winner sees 10-man ‘Well defeat Dee

Dundee’s run of defeats stretched to nine after they were beaten in stoppage time by 10-man Motherwell in a seven-goal thriller at Fir Park.

David Turnbull’s second of the afternoon stole the points as it looked like both sides would leave with a point after a ding-dong battle that saw both sides exchange the lead.

First Martin Woods and then Ethan Robson put the Dark Blues in front in the first half before conceding moments later through David Turnbull and James Scott.

Shortly after the break, Gboly Ariyibi made it 3-2 to the home side but once more the lead lasted seconds as Nathan Ralph headed in to make it 3-3.

Andrew Nelson returned to the starting XI in place of Kenny Miller who joined Darren O’Dea, Paul McGowan and John O’Sullivan in dropping to the bench.

The Dark Blues got the lead they craved after 11 minutes as Cammy Kerr’s overlapping run was bundled to an end by Gboly Ariyibi in the area. Martin Woods, captain for the day, stepped up and fired into the corner.

Just one minute had passed, however, and the home side were level. David Turnbull let fly from outside the area and a massive deflection saw the ball loop over Seny Dieng and into the net.

Dundee weren’t done, though, and re-took the lead through loanee Ethan Robson. The Sunderland man bashed James Dunne to the ground before curling a fine strike home from 25 yards.

Once more, the lead didn’t last long.

This time it was two minutes and this time it wasn’t bad luck that cost them, instead bad defending as James Scott was allowed to turn on the ball inside the six-yard box before his shot somehow squeezed through Dieng and into the net.

Dundee almost grabbed the lead for a third time shortly after the restart as Jesse Curran saw his effort knocked on to his own post by ’Well keeper Mark Gillespie.

The fifth goal did come – this time it was the home side taking the lead on 50 minutes.

It looked like Alan Campbell was about to shoot from eight yards only for Nathan Ralph to get a vital toe in. The ball, though, dropped for Ariyibi who took a touch before burying it low into the corner.

Leads weren’t lasting long in this one and once more it was level within seconds as Ralph rose unchallenged in the area to smash a fine header beyond Gillespie.

Motherwell were then reduced to 10 men as Gorrin dived in on Craig Curran on halfway to earn a second yellow card with half-an-hour to play.

On 62 minutes, the Dens men were within inches once more of going ahead for a third time as Gensy Kusunga flicked a Woods corner off the far post.

With 15 minutes to go, Turnbull went for his second of the day from range but sent his effort just over Dieng’s crossbar. Four minutes later, Turnbull tried again but this time Dieng pulled off a super stop to keep it at 3-3.

On 84 minutes, Dundee hearts were in mouths as referee Kevin Clancy pointed to the spot after the ball struck Kusunga’s arm. There were dark blue sighs of relief, though, as linesman Jordan Stokoe indicated the ball had already gone behind for a goal kick.

That relief wouldn’t last until the final whistle, however, as what was left of Dundee’s hopes of survival were hit once more as 10-man Motherwell snatched the win in stoppage time.

Turnbull had been a stand-out all day and grabbed his second of the afternoon after smashing an effort off the crossbar and then burying the rebound.

Dundee: Dieng, Kerr, Ralph (Horsfield 75), Kusunga, R McGowan, Woods (Moore 81), Robson, Wright, J Curran, C Curran, Nelson (Miller 75).

Unused subs: Parish, O’Dea, O’Sullivan, P McGowan.

Motherwell: Gillespie, Tait, Aldred, Cadden, Campbell, Ariyibi (Semple 90), Grimshaw (McHugh 70), Dunne, Gorrin, Turnbull, Scott (Main 70).

Unused subs: Ferguson, Hartley, Frear, Johnson.