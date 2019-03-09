Sport / Dundee FC AS IT HAPPENS: Dundee v Hearts by George Cran March 9, 2019, 2:45 pm Martin Woods Send us a story Sign up to our Sport newsletter Dundee take on Hearts in a key Premiership battle at Dens Park. Sign up to our Sport newsletter More from the Evening Telegraph AS IT HAPPENS: Partick Thistle 1-0 Dundee United Dundee boss Jim McIntyre says Hearts are much more than talisman Steven Naismith ‘Conceding goals annoys me’ says Dundee keeper Dieng as he aims for clean sheet against Hearts Repeat win for Dundee against Hearts will take ‘every inch’ of last performance says McIntyre