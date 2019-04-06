Sport / Dundee FC AS IT HAPPENS: Dundee 0-0 Aberdeen by Calum Woodger April 6, 2019, 2:45 pm Updated: April 6, 2019, 3:00 pm Jim McIntyre Send us a story Sign up to our Sport newsletter Dundee once again go in search of points in their fight against the Premiership drop. More from the Evening Telegraph Dundee are still fighting for survival, insists defender Nathan Ralph Scott Wright to miss out for Dundee as they welcome Aberdeen to Dens Park Always, I’m thinking to score, says Salah after entering Liverpool record books Klopp insists he had no doubts over Salah after Egyptian ends goalless run