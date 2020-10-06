People in Dundee are being encouraged to try to find colourful pieces of art that have been hidden throughout the city.

Front Lounge, the charity behind mental health support service Hope Hub, has launched its “art drop” as part of a series of events leading up to World Mental Health Day on Saturday.

The main piece of art was created by Jacqueline Goodall and Leigh Addis during lockdown, and has now been cut up into little pieces and hidden in public areas such as the city centre, the Tay Road Bridge and Camperdown Park.

People who find any of the pieces are encouraged to post a picture of their discovery on Hope Hub’s Instagram page.

Jacqueline said: “Hope Hub is underpinned by art, helping people express their emotions without the barriers of conversation.

“Over lockdown, we saw so many amazing examples of art so we decided to take some of them and create a huge collage.

“Now we want to spread that positivity into the wider community, sharing the art and acting as a reminder that there are people who care – things may be incredibly tough but you are not alone.”