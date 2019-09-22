Artwork created by young refugee draws cash for renal unit at Ninewells Hospital

An art exhibition of work created by a young refugee treated at Ninewells Hospital has raised hundreds of pounds for the renal dialysis team.

Minan Albomahdi and her family arrived in Scotland in January last year from Jordan, having been relocated as part of the Dundee settlement scheme.

However when she arrived, it was clear that she wasn’t well. She began renal dialysis and on her 18th birthday in December, she received a kidney transplant in Edinburgh.

Minan was given the chance to display her artwork at the Steeple Church at an exhibition organised by John Clark from Connections Cafe during Scottish Refugee Week.

Her exhibition raised £110, which was recently handed over to the dialysis unit.

Speaking about her daughter’s care, Minan’s mum Ilham said: “Thank you to everyone at Ninewells for everything you have done to help Minan. I am so happy she is well again.”

Senior charge nurse Shona Borrett said: "I would like to thank Minan and her family for their very generous donation. It was very kind of her to think of us when she raised this money."