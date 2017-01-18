The future of a Fife arts festival is in jeopardy due to its director standing down.

Gayle Nelson is to leave her role with Cupar Arts Festival at the annual meeting on February 1.

Ms Nelson has been primarily responsible for the overall coordination and fundraising for the contemporary art festival since 2008.

“It was very difficult to know when the best time would be to stand down from this role,” she said.

“The festival has grown to become a much loved event in the national calendar over its five editions.

“It has really put Cupar on the map and has commissioned dozens of world-class artists to bring wonderful work to the town.”

The search has begun for people to step into the breach and secure the future of the biennial event.