Arts and crafts boxes handed out in Dundee during coronavirus outbreak

A Dundee charity has been handing out boxes full of arts and craft supplies to families across the city during the coronavirus lockdown.

Initially, Front Lounge and Abertay Travel had only ordered enough items to fill 15 Hope Boxes – but they were soon bombarded with interest from across Tayside.

The boxes are filled with materials such as pens, pastels, paints, canvas, charcoals and disposable cameras to help people create art during the lockdown and improve their mental health.

Jacqueline Goodall, a final year art student at Duncan of Jordanstone College and Hope Hub’s lead artist, said: “This situation we’re all in is unprecedented and having a huge effect on everyone, especially those living alone, parents or people who were already struggling with their mental health.

“By creating and taking each Hope Box to a different home, we can check in on people who might be struggling, give them a focus and remind them they’re not alone, connecting people through art and creating a different kind of community.”

In around 10 days time, the art created from these boxes will be collected up and revealed to the public during a live online show.