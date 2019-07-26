This year’s Dundee Graffiti Jam to be ‘biggest and best yet’

Organisers have promised this year’s graffiti jam will be the biggest and best yet.

Adam Milroy, who runs the event, revealed about 80 graffiti artists will gather in Dundee on August 17 and 18.

Adam, 34, a tattoo artist from the West End, said he was already “very excited” about what is planned.

He said: “There will be about 80 artists coming from all over the country.

“Among them will be two very well known graffiti artists, including a guy called Mr Meana who has just recently done a job for Armani in Monaco.”

The majority of the artists will be concentrating on artwork in the Coldside and Hilltown areas of the city.

© DC Thomson

Adam added: “We want to create more art in those areas to help brighten them up.

“We have already been given lots of walls to work on and among those is one on a private house on Kinghorne Road.

“We can’t say too much yet about what will happen there but it will be very exciting.”

As well as graffiti artists, local painters and decorators have also helped with the logistics of the event.

Adam explained: “They are lending us ladders as well as their skills to help prepare the walls for the artists.

“That kind of work will begin this weekend in preparation for the main event itself in August.”

Adam initially funded the project from his own pocket but now others have stepped in to help finance the event.

He is also working alongside other community groups, including Coldside Community Forum and the organisers of Dudhope Fun Day.

Earlier this year, Adam issued a request for spaces to paint and he was delighted with the response.

He said: “Plenty of people responded so we are really excited that this is going to be the biggest and best jam we have held in Dundee to date.

“It’s going to be an amazing couple of days with art happening all over Dundee.

“There will also be a big after-party.”

Those who have donated walls for the project have been warned the artists need a free hand to do their own designs – but Adam said he is sure no one will be disappointed.

The Dundee Graffiti Jam is organised by the SFMteamUK (Styles for Miles).

It has been held in Dundee for 15 years and previous works can be seen in various locations, including Coldside and at the boards at Seabraes.