Artists take over vacant shop windows to breathe life into Dundee city centre

Six art works displayed on vacant windows in Dundee city centre have been unveiled to the public for the first time.

The project, carried out by Tracey Stewart, Suzanne Scott from Whimsical Lush, Sarah Chacko, Agency of None, Pamela Scott and Macario De Los Rios, is just one of a number of schemes in place to help brighten up the city’s main shopping areas.

It also aims to support Dundee’s recovery with posters, window displays, street painting and shop trails.

© Mhairi Edwards

Cityscapes, an augmented reality pattern, a sound activated display and a celebration of Nine Maidens and the Dragon are amongst the works on show.

Mark Flynn convener of Dundee City Council’s city development committee said: “This is the kind of imaginative and creative project that we are starting to see brighten up otherwise unused or unloved bits of the city, and they are becoming more and more popular and sought out.

“These bold and colourful designs that celebrate local people and places are part of our recovery plan and I am sure that they will draw in visitors and locals alike to the city centre.

“Almost 90 high quality entries were received when we called for submissions, showing that despite the obvious challenges it is facing our cultural sector is as creative and vibrant as ever.”

© Mhairi Edwards

Future work taking place will include the temporary transformation of Castle Street, where a colourful design will be painted onto the cobbles.