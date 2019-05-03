Artists take over empty retail unit in Wellgate to prepare for Oor Wullie’s Big Bucket Trail

Artists have taken over an empty retail unit to prepare their sculptures for the Oor Wullie’s Big Bucket Trail.

Space on level two of the Wellgate Centre has been transformed into an art studio as creatives bring statues of Auchenshoogle’s favourite son to life for Scotland’s first-ever nationwide public art trail.

Each of the creations will be out on the streets of Dundee for 11 weeks to raise money for The Archie Foundation.

There will be 200 Oor Wullies to find in Dundee, Aberdeen, Inverness, Glasgow and Edinburgh.

Among the artists working in the Wellgate space are Gail Stirling Robertson, Sarah Holliday, Laura Darling and Georgia McAllister.

Suzanne Scott, artist consultant for Archie, said: “It’s so exciting to see the artists hard at work in the Wellgate, it’s a really lovely atmosphere as they all work side by side on their designs.”

Peter Aitken, Wellgate Centre manager, said: “The Wellgate Centre is really pleased to provide studio space for the artists to work on their designs.”

The trail begins on June 17 and there will be an app to download to help find all the sculptures.