Artists open Dundee studios to the public

Artists at Dundee’s Wasps studios held their annual open day at the weekend.

The second, third and fourth floors of the shared creative space – which houses artists, designers, illustrators, printmakers and weavers – were all open.

Open studios day offers a rare chance to see inside artists’ work spaces, talk to creators and buy from them.

The first Wasps studios building was in Dundee and the collective has been based at Meadow Mill since 1986.

Wasps (Workshop and Artist Studio Provisions Scotland) is a charity that provides affordable studio spaces to artists.

For more than 40 years the company has been providing artists, makers and creators with inspiring spaces and places to work from.

It has studios across Scotland, with spaces in Aberdeen, Glasgow, Edinburgh, Inverness, Irvine, Kirkcudbright, Nairn, Newburgh, Orkney, Perth, Selkirk, Shetland and Skye.