Artist sought for first ever street art work project in Lochee

An artist is being sought to add a splash of colour to the heart of an historic part of the city.

The Love Lochee community group is looking for someone to develop its first street art project.

Heather Henry, chairwoman of the group, said: “We would like an artist to develop a mural along the side wall of the existing Poundstretcher shop wall in Lochee.

“We would like this to be based on a street scene that reflects the time when workers would leave Cox’s jute mill on Methven Street.”

Street art already adorns other parts of the city, including the city centre and the Hilltown, and an annual Graffiti Jam has taken place for 15 years.

She said that the group would like to have something created that was relevant to Lochee and its history.

She added: “This is a first for us and we are very excited about it. It is something quite new for us and we have already had a lot of interest from artists so we are very positive about our proposal.

“We want it to be part of the regeneration of Lochee and are working alongside the local regeneration group.

“We have a very rich heritage in Lochee and we want to be able to portray this in this piece of art we hope to provide.”

Heather also said: “This is something we want our youngsters to be aware of and help them to take pride in their area and its past.

“It would be envisaged the artwork would stretch along the 40 metre (131ft) length of the wall..

“We would like interested artists to provide a sketch or concept of what they would create, explaining their thinking, an example of previous work and a quote for their work within the £3,000 budget incorporating all expected material costs.”

Heather said that due to the nature of funding identified, the work would need to be done in March 2020, although she said this would be weather-dependent.

“A decision on the selected artist will be shared by the end of February.”

Heather said it was hoped that this would be the first of other community-based heritage projects the group will organise in Lochee.

Submissions should be sent to mike.welsh@dundeecity.gov.uk, or for more information call 431839 by Friday, February 14.