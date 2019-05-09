Artist seeks home for stone mosaic of historic Arbroath Abbey

An Angus historian and artist is looking for a place to display her recently completed stone mosaic of Arbroath Abbey.

Former Arbroath High School pupil Dr Elspeth Reid used local stone – including jasper, pink granite and agate – to create the piece, which commemorates next year’s 700th anniversary of the Declaration of Arbroath.

The declaration was a message to Pope John XXII from more than 50 Scottish nobles confirming Scotland’s position as a sovereign nation.

Next year sees the start of Arbroath’s 2020 celebrations, which will feature the document and key pieces of Scottish history promoted across the world.

Dr Reid said she has not yet found a place to display her work, and it is still in her home in Cortachy, near Kirriemuir.

“I’m not sure who will take it. I’ve thought of a few suitable options, but I haven’t managed to find anywhere to show it yet,” she said.

“The declaration was widely recognised as an inspiring statement of the fight for freedom by a small nation.

“The words stir the blood almost 700 years after they were written. They were an appeal to the pope to stop the English king’s aggression and to recognise that Scotland had its own king, Robert Bruce.”