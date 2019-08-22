Artist hopes Dundee Oor Wullie mural will help mental health discussion

An artist has described how he hopes his incredible Oor Wullie mural can help open up a conversation on mental health.

The eye-catching design, which can be found next to the Hilltown clock in Dundee, aims to raise awareness of mental health and show that even those who appear to be happy can be suffering from depression.

Teaming up with Dundee artist Paul Adam, known as Sapien, Gary Mackay aimed to raise awareness of mental health struggles.

Gary, who is from Glasgow and known by his street name Gazmac, said: “I thought with the big bucket trail that is happening across Scotland, the Oor Wullie theme would be relevant.

“We wanted to do something that was a wee bit more edgy, though.

“I work with a lot of people who have mental health and addiction issues.

“It’s very relevant given everything that is happening in Dundee and across Scotland.”

It is hoped the appeal of the Oor Wullie mural can spark an investment in the city’s art scene.

Gary hopes some of his work can show the talent on show in the city and attract more people to take an interest.

And he admits that, although the recent regeneration of Dundee has brought new faces to the city, he doesn’t think the feelgood factor has extended to all areas.

Gary said: “In my opinion, Dundee has the best art school in Scotland but there are many talented artists in the city who cannot afford to go.

“There needs to be more investment in the grass roots of this kind of art so that people can show off their talents.

“There are people in this community that maybe feel left behind with all the development that is happening down the hill.

“Having this mural here shows that we can do a lot to improve and brighten up these areas.

“These locals artists can make a big difference to the community and it would not cost much at all.”

The artist also believes the success of urban art in cities like Leicester and Bristol is just an example of what could be achieved in Dundee.

He added: “These cities have embraced graffiti art and you get businesses offering artists spaces to show off their work.

“There’s definitely an appetite for this kind of thing, it’s just a question how do you utilise it.

“We had people from all walks of life come up to us whilst we were creating it and admire the work.

“The Dundee and Aberdeen fans were great also and it shows that art can bring people together.

“I have been coming to Dundee for more than 20 years now and it’s like a home from home.”

Gary and Paul’s work has been appreciated by those living in the area, with Hilltown resident Russell White, 47, saying: “I think it is good for the city. It will definitely bring people out to have a look at it.”

The positive reaction was echoed by 70-year-old Kathleen Walker.

She said: “The mural brightens the area up. There are a few empty shops around here, as well as a lot of takeaways, and this makes a big difference.”

Rosemary Lambie, 66, said: “It’s a really nice touch to have this. I just hope that nobody decides to vandalise it all.”