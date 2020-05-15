Artist behind Waterfront whale sculpture says Dundee project will be highlight of his career

The artist behind a new £130,000 steel whale sculpture at the city’s Waterfront has described the project as the highlight of his career.

Lee Simmons saw his design for the centrepiece of the planned interactive playpark at Waterfront Place selected by a panel of experts led by Dundee City Council.

The panel also included representatives from V&A Dundee, Abertay University and Duncan of Jordanstone College of Art and Design.

Mr Simmons has spoken of his pride after being selected by the panel and is excited to play a part in improving the city’s “beautiful” Waterfront.

He said: “In August last year, I had made a visit to the site and I was bowled over by just how beautiful the Waterfront is.

“It was an open competition from the council itself and I put in my first submission in October last year.

“Over the course of last six months I’ve been working on it through to the final submission in February, and it was a series of presentations to the council and the judging committee.”

The council had set out the brief for the whale like sculpture that would capture the history of the city last year.

The sculpture will form part of the planned Waterfront Place, which will include an urban beach, as well as an interactive children’s playpark and an active travel building.

Mr Simmons was keen to discover more about Dundee’s connections to the whaling industry and set about researching the history of the city as he prepared his application.

“Through the research process I came across the historic whaling industry and the manufacturing of jute,” the 32-year-old explained.

“I’ve tried to captivate an imaginative, interactive design that can create interest in the city of Dundee.

“This will be, perhaps, the highlight of my portfolio.

“On a personal note, it’s means a lot to me to have been chosen and I’m looking forward to working on the project.”

Mr Simmons added he was hopeful the project, once started, could be completed in around 12 months.