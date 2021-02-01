New artisan Scottish goods shop to open in Broughty Ferry

A German-native who made Dundee home has revealed plans for a new shop in Broughty Ferry.

Daniela Mather, who was born in East Germany in 1975, will sell artisan Scottish goods from the shop on Brook Street, which is situated next to the Willows coffee shop.

Daniela said: “I’ve owned my own business, Spice Harmony, for about two and a half years now, selling different kinds of unique chutneys.

“We sell them at fairs all over the country in the past to sell our chutney, so we have had plenty of chances to see what was on offer from different businesses.

“This year, because of everything that’s been going on, we haven’t been able to travel so when we saw that the shop was vacant we thought that yes, we may as well go for that.”

The new store, which is to be named Coorie Fine Scottish Food and Homeware, will open on April 3.

© Mhairi Edwards

Daniela plans to sell as wide variety of local goods, including candles, furniture and food.

She added: “We want the shop to support Scotland and all the local businesses that we are going to be buying from.

“We plan to have lots of nice food and unique products for people.

“We expect it to be a success because it’s going to be a shop for everyone. We’ll have something to interest everyone that comes in, whether it’s Broughty Ferry people, Monifieth people, tourists, anyone.”

Daniela first fell in love with Scotland after meeting her husband, David, at an Oktoberfest celebration in Germany.

She said: “We met 17 years ago in Munich, at Oktoberfest.

“He was wearing a kilt and I had never met a Scotsman before, so I had to ask what was under his kilt.

“Things moved quite quickly and we got married in a year, then we had our first son 16 years ago, the our second, before moving to Scotland five and a half years ago.

“I was born in East Germany and grew up on the Baltic Coast, so for me Broughty Ferry is the nicest place ever.

“Scotland has given me so much. I feel like it’s my home now.”