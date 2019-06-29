Arthur rides 1,000 miles from Perth to Germany in memory of tragic Tayside girl Harlow

His bike is nowhere near as quick as the super sporty cars he looks after in Tayside as workshop controller at Porsche.

But Arthur Booth nevertheless chose to use two wheels instead of four to ride the 1,048 miles from the Perth Porsche premises, which is part of the Peter Vardy Group, to the German company’s HQ in Stuttgart to raise money for a very worthy cause.

The 48-year-old has raised nearly £2,000 for the Harlow’s Helping Hand fund which has been set up in memory of Coupar Angus toddler Harlow Edwards who died after being knocked down by a car in the town in October 2016.

The fund helps bereaved parents who have lost young children by providing support for funeral and headstone costs.

Arthur said: “It took me nine days to get there.

“I set off from Perth to Whitley Bay on the north-east coast of England then went down to York and King’s Lynn. From there I caught a ferry from Harwich to Rotterdam and made my way to Stuttgart via Den Bosch and Venlo, which are also in Holland, and on to Koblenz, Mainz and Mannheim in Germany before ending up in Stuttgart.

“Once there, I saw round the Stuttgart factory and museum before coming home by train.”

Arthur decided to undertake his gruelling journey for Harlow’s Helping Hand as a former colleague had been helped by the fund.

He added: “Along the way people asked me why I was cycling such a distance so I told them about Harlow and they kindly donated money. Raising money for charity is one of the things my company does as a way of giving something back to the community.

“This isn’t the first long distance bike ride I have completed.

“I have previously cycled from Land’s End to John O’Groats with the money I raised going to a charity in Edinburgh named The Yard which raises cash for adventure playgrounds for disabled children.”