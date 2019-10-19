Art workshop held at University of Dundee encouraging people to create a more eco-friendly Christmas

Shoppers are being encouraged to be more creative with their gift ideas this Christmas.

Making your own bath bombs or candle holders and giving “plant a tree” donations are just some of the ideas being suggested as the festive season approaches.

A hands-on art workshop showing people how to create homemade gifts and pick more eco-friendly or thoughtful presents was held at the University of Dundee’s Festival of the Future.

The event was organised by Gate Church Carbon Saving Project and the Scottish Cancer Prevention Network and involved scores of people trying various crafting activities at the Bonar Hall on Park Place.

Lynsey Penny, from Gate Church Carbon Saving Project, said: “We end up having a lot of unwanted gifts donated to us after Christmas is over.

“People feel under pressure to buy stuff for the sake of it and end up buying things that people don’t need or want.

“We wanted to show people how to recycle things and make their own gifts, things like glass candle jars or playdough which people will actually use.”

Joyce Reid, from Gate Church, led a hands-on crafting session to inspire the creative side of gift givers and talked about how to consider the environment when shopping by buying things with less packaging.

Annie Anderson, co-director at Scottish Cancer Prevention Network, also gave a talk encouraging people to be more thoughtful with their gifts, rather than giving chocolates or alcohol.

She said: “Many of us are really good all year round and then we end up with 10 boxes of chocolates at Christmas, or lots of bottles of wine.

“Scotland has a well-known problem with alcohol and two-thirds of our population is overweight, so chocolates and booze aren’t the best presents to give.”

The organisation has created a set of cards, available to view on its website, offering people alternative gift ideas which are more healthy and thoughtful.

Some of the suggestions include plant a tree donations, a “snuggle blanket” for loved ones or massage vouchers.