Art collection inspired by Dundee jute industry to go on show at Verdant Works

A new exhibition that focuses on artwork inspired by the Dundee jute industry will go on display this weekend.

The show entitled, Spirit of the Jute Mills, opens at Verdant Works tomorrow and showcases artwork within the museum’s collections inspired by the traditional industry’s relationship with the city.

On show will be work from artists including Allan Bevridge, Nicola Wiltshire and from the Society of Scottish Artists.

The exhibition is made up of paintings and sketches, prints, sculpture, mixed media as well as machinery and textile products.

Mel Ruth Oakley, curator for Verdant Works said: “We are delighted to be able to bring together and display the artwork from our collection.

“This exhibition has allowed us to bring together pieces which really demonstrate the impact of the jute industry on the city and the ways that it has inspired artists.”

The exhibition will run until Sunday April 9 and will be housed in the Verdant Works’ temporary exhibition gallery.

Entry is free. For further information contact Mel on collections@dundeeheritage.co.uk or 01382 309060.